Turkmenistan registers Russian flu vaccine

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Ultrix Quadri, a Russian flu vaccine, was registered in Turkmenistan, Nacimbio company says on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan issued a marketing authorization for the Ultrix Quadri flu prophylaxis vaccine, developed and produced by the Russian biopharmaceutical company Fort," the company said.

The vaccine was registered earlier in Belarus and Kazakhstan and it is supplied to five countries in total.

Fort, the affiliate of Nacimbio, is the Russia’s largest producer of flu vaccines, with the annual output over 30 mln doses of prophylactic pharmaceuticals.