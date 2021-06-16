Russian government eyes to create unified video surveillance system — report

MOSCOW, June 16. / TASS /. Russia’s government is discussing plans on developing the National Video Surveillance Platform, which will unite video surveillance systems across the country, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday, noting that the price tag could hit 250 bln rubles ($3.4 bln) over the five years.

The National Video Surveillance Platform implies the installation of smart cameras with the primary analysis function, according to Kommersant’s sources close to the project. Currently, CCTV systems send videos to data processing centers in a continuous stream. "This is a dead-end technology that requires too many data centers, that’s why the cameras installed within the project are going to be equipped with computer modules," the newspaper quoted an expert as saying. Thus, the system will independently recognize some incidents, such as crimes, and only then send information to the data center.

On May 13, the platform development was discussed at a meeting of the interdepartmental commission on the implementation and development of the technical means of the Safe City hardware-software complex (which includes the Emergencies Ministry, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service). According to Safe City’s General Designer Oksana Yakimyuk, the National Video Surveillance Platform is likely to become a part of the updated hardware-software complex.

The National Technologies company, owned by Russia’s Rostec state corporation and Rostelecom long-distance telephony provider, is considered as a contractor for the system development. The Rostec company is going to handle the hardware part of the project, while Rostelecom will develop the software. The companies have declined to comment. The Ministry of Industry and Trade told the newspaper that the initiative was put forward by the industry.

Previously, the entire project was estimated at 97 bln rubles ($1.3 bln). Russia’s VEB.RF state development corporation is likely to sponsor the project, allocating up to 3 bln rubles (about $40 mln) to each country’s region, the Kommersant newspaper noted.