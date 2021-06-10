Watchdog says it hasn’t recorded large number of adverse reactions from COVID-19 vaccines

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Specialists of Russia’s healthcare watchdog, the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, have not registered a considerable number of adverse side effects from the use of coronavirus vaccines, its head Alla Samoilova said on Thursday.

"As of today, we have not registered a considerable number of adverse reactions from the use of vaccines. Of course, that indicates that our vaccines, which have been registered in Russia, are safe and can be recommended for inoculating our patients," she said at the conference titled "State Regulation in the Sphere of Circulation of Medicines and Medical Devices."

Samoilova noted that Russia’s healthcare watchdog was constantly monitoring the safety of immunization against COVID-19. "If necessary, additional information is requested, acts of investigation of adverse events following immunization are analyzed, the cumulative information of patient diaries in the Unified State Information System is analyzed. Reports based on the results of the analysis are prepared for both the Ministry of Health and the Executive Office of the Russian government," she concluded.

Russia has so far registered four domestic COVID-19 vaccines. The most widespread of them is Sputnik V developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.