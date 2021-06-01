TASS becomes official photo hosting agency of SPIEF-2021

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. TASS has become the official photo hosting agency of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021). The forum’s participants and media representatives will have access to the agency’s photo reports from all official events of the forum, TASS’ Department of Corporate Communications reported on Tuesday.

"The reports by TASS’ photojournalists from all of the forum’s official events are accessible for viewing and free downloading in high resolution to all of SPIEF’s participants and media representatives. The multimedia service is adapted for viewing from mobile devices. The necessary condition for using the images for professional purposes is a reference to SPIEF-2021," the department noted.

The SPIEF-2021 photostock is located at forumspb.tassphoto.com. Reports from all the key events will be posted in real time in its six main divisions: Approaching Forum, Top News, Business Events, Cultural Events and Forum’s Life. The photostock also includes archived images from the previous forums and views of St. Petersburg.

TASS is also the information partner of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 2-5 in a face-to-face format with all anti-coronavirus measures observed. This year, the event is dedicated to collectively addressing the new economic reality the world is facing following COVID-19. Over one hundred discussions are planned in the program’s framework.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially-oriented non-financial development institution and the largest organizer of international, congressional, exhibition, commercial, public, sports and cultural events. It was established in 2007 in accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation. The foundation’s events bring together participants from over 200 countries and territories. Furthermore, over 15,000 media representatives work at Roscongress’ venues annually, and more than 5,000 experts in Russia and abroad are engaged in analytical and expert work.