This week in photos: Olympic Games protest, Sri Lanka waters in flames, moon over Brazil

Boeing 777-200ER passenger plane partially pieced back together from the wreckage collected from the crash site as part of the trial of the 2014 Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 downing in Ukraine. Gilze-Rijen Air Base has received a visiting session of the court consisting of the trial judges, prosecutors, lawyers for Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov considered one of the defendants, representatives of the victims' families as well as a limited number of journalists, Netherlands, May 26 © Vitaly Chugin/TASS

A protester shouts into a microphone during a demonstration against the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, Tokyo, May 23 © Carl Court/Getty Images

A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, May 24 © REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Singapore-registered container vessel MV X-Press Pearl on fire in the 9 nautical miles northwest of Colombo port. The Sri Lanka Navy said the explosion was caused by chemicals being transported on the ship carrying over 1,000 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals. The 25-member crew were evacuated, May 26 © EPA-EFE/SRI LANKAN AIR FORCE MEDIA

Riot police officers covered by paint thrown by protesters stand guard as activists try to stop the eviction of people from an apartment for non-payment in Barcelona. About a hundred people took to the streets because of disagreement with the decision, which was approved by the local court, May 25 © AP Photo/Joan Mateu

Palestinians sit inside their tent by the rubble of their destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, northern Gaza Strip. Palestinian families started returning to their destroyed houses after 11 days of fighting a ceasefire came into effect on 21 May between Israel and militants in Gaza strip, May 24 © EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Pygmy marmosets in an enclosure at the zoo in Lodz, central Poland. Poland allowed parks, cinemas, theaters, philharmonic halls and cultural institutions to open, May 22 © EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Michalowski

Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Solodov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko visit the Valley of Geysers. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has sent Chernyshenko to Russia's Kamchatka Territory to discuss the development of tourism in the region, May 22 © Alexei Maishev/POOL/TASS

Freshmen from the United States Naval Academy climb the 21-foot monument to remove a sailor's headdress and replace an officer's cap. This tradition began in 1959, Annapolis, May 22 © Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A polar bear delivered by an Antonov An-12 military transport aircraft from Yakutia to Chkalovsky Airfield. The bear caught in the village of Dzhebariki-Khaya and delivered to Moscow for examination and treatment. According to preliminary data, it is a sow of around 2 years old, Shchyolkovo, May 23 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS