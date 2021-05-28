Olympic Games protest, moon over Brazil, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Olympic Games protest, Sri Lanka waters in flames, moon over Brazil
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 11
Boeing 777-200ER passenger plane partially pieced back together from the wreckage collected from the crash site as part of the trial of the 2014 Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 downing in Ukraine. Gilze-Rijen Air Base has received a visiting session of the court consisting of the trial judges, prosecutors, lawyers for Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov considered one of the defendants, representatives of the victims' families as well as a limited number of journalists, Netherlands, May 26© Vitaly Chugin/TASS
A protester shouts into a microphone during a demonstration against the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, Tokyo, May 23© Carl Court/Getty Images
A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea, May 24© REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Singapore-registered container vessel MV X-Press Pearl on fire in the 9 nautical miles northwest of Colombo port. The Sri Lanka Navy said the explosion was caused by chemicals being transported on the ship carrying over 1,000 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals. The 25-member crew were evacuated, May 26© EPA-EFE/SRI LANKAN AIR FORCE MEDIA
Riot police officers covered by paint thrown by protesters stand guard as activists try to stop the eviction of people from an apartment for non-payment in Barcelona. About a hundred people took to the streets because of disagreement with the decision, which was approved by the local court, May 25© AP Photo/Joan Mateu
Palestinians sit inside their tent by the rubble of their destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, northern Gaza Strip. Palestinian families started returning to their destroyed houses after 11 days of fighting a ceasefire came into effect on 21 May between Israel and militants in Gaza strip, May 24© EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Pygmy marmosets in an enclosure at the zoo in Lodz, central Poland. Poland allowed parks, cinemas, theaters, philharmonic halls and cultural institutions to open, May 22© EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Michalowski
Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Solodov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko visit the Valley of Geysers. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has sent Chernyshenko to Russia's Kamchatka Territory to discuss the development of tourism in the region, May 22© Alexei Maishev/POOL/TASS
Freshmen from the United States Naval Academy climb the 21-foot monument to remove a sailor's headdress and replace an officer's cap. This tradition began in 1959, Annapolis, May 22© Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A polar bear delivered by an Antonov An-12 military transport aircraft from Yakutia to Chkalovsky Airfield. The bear caught in the village of Dzhebariki-Khaya and delivered to Moscow for examination and treatment. According to preliminary data, it is a sow of around 2 years old, Shchyolkovo, May 23© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The moon is partially covered by buildings in Brasilia, Brazil, at the start of a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday, May 26© AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
Bashar al-Assad wins Syrian presidential election
The voter turnout was 78%, speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh announced
Read more
Lukashenko says bomb threat against Ryanair plane came from Switzerland
Earlier it was also mentioned that the bomb threat letter had been sent to Minsk airport's e-mail from the service Protonmail.com
Read more
Belavia cancels trips to Kaliningrad, European destinations
Earlier, the EU summit banned flights of Belarusian air carriers to EU airports and over the EU territory due to Ryanair's incidet
Read more
Russian Navy’s latest nuclear-powered sub to test-deploy to sea for first time
In June, the up-to-date nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Oleg will be tested on the float
Read more
No reason for West to be shocked by Ryanair flight incident, Russian diplomat says
"The blood and suffering of millions of people across the world have yanked the pedestal from under Western demagogues, from where they have been preaching," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia is ready to build up transport links with Belarus - Prime Minister
Earlier Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko suggested that Moscow and Minsk should bring the number of flights between the two countries to the pre-pandemic level, as well as to open new destinations
Read more
Air France: Paris-Moscow flight cancelled over Russia’s refusal to approve Belarus bypass
Air France noted that they had offered passengers to choose a new travel date or to get a refund for the cancelled flight
Read more
Russian Army must be compact, but efficient — Putin
During the meeting, the Russian president also noticed that a larger number of military transport planes and helicopters needed for the Russian Armed Force
Read more
Belavia turns plane back after France cancels flight plan to Barcelona citing PM’s order
The company noted that this information was conveyed to the pilot during its climb by Polish air traffic control
Read more
Russia successfully completing trials of latest S-500 air defense system, says Putin
The Tsirkon shipborne hypersonic missile system is at the final stage of trials, the Russian leader added
Read more
Japanese fishing vessel collides with Russian ship, three dead — rescuers
Three Japanese fishermen were killed and three injured
Read more
Tu-22M3 bombers’ presence in Syria aims to stabilize situation, says Russian lawmaker
Three Russian Tu-22M3 bombers performed their first flight to Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria on Tuesday
Read more
ISS Nauka module passes trials, permission for launch granted — Roscosmos
The Nauka module is designed for the Russian program of scientific and applied researches and experiments
Read more
Czech embassy in Moscow to lay off 79 Russian employees
Earlier, Russia and the Czech Republic agreed on bringing to parity the number of their staff in diplomatic missions in both countries’ capitals
Read more
Ukraine halts electricity import from Russia, Belarus
The Ukrainian energy and public utilities regulator banned electricity supplies from Russia and Belarus until October 1 of this year
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V is likely to be approved in Europe by late June - Malta’s top diplomat
The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by about 60 countries, home to over 1.5 bln people
Read more
Russia and UNICEF agree to supply Sputnik V vaccine
Supply to UNICEF will become possible after the vaccine is included in the list of products recommended by WHO for procurement in an emergency
Read more
Kremlin sees no reset after Russia-US summit, but says its role shouldn’t be played down
Putin not to raise topic of sanctions at meeting with Biden, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 should not be introduced, Putin says
The citizens should realize this necessity on their own, Russian President added
Read more
Japan’s coast guard may detain Russia’s Amur vessel
Earlier, the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo informed TASS that the captain of Amur is cooperating with the investigators of the ship's collision voluntarily
Read more
Merkel says will be glad if Putin and Biden meet in person
The Chancellor said that "people may have opposite opinions and, despite this, they can speak and meet with each other"
Read more
Lugansk opens criminal case against Protasevich detained in Minsk
The investigators found that in the summer of 2014 blogger Roman Protasevich voluntarily joined the Azov battalion, outlawed in the Lugansk People's Republic
Read more
Russian Tu-22M3 bombers perform flights over Mediterranean from Hmeymim airbase
The pilots gained the practical skills of fulfilling tasks in new geographical areas
Read more
Russian, Belarusian leaders to discuss development of bilateral ties on May 28
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier noted that no media statements were planned following the meeting
Read more
First mission of Russia’s nuclear-powered space tug to take 50 months
The first flight has been scheduled for 2030
Read more
Kremlin clarifies entry denial to flights bypassing Belarus due to point of entry issues
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, European airliners circumventing flights around Belarus "are asking to enter at different points that are absolutely not coordinated, and therefore technical problems arise
Read more
Putin says Russian troops must be sufficiently provided with long-range precision weapons
The Russian leader is completing on Thursday a three-day cycle of working meetings with the country’s top brass and defense enterprises on strengthening the Army, the Navy and the defense sector
Read more
Lukashenko discloses detained blogger plotted ‘bloody coup’ in Belarus
According to Belarusian President, Roman Protasevich and his accomplices plotted a 'massacre and a bloody coup' in Belarus
Read more
Press review: Minsk’s forced plane landing triggers EU and Russia unveils its nukes count
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 25th
Read more
State Duma deputy speaker says Polish president's remarks about Russia immoral
Irina Yarovaya stressed that Andrzej Duda's ideas of what was normal "are strongly distorted from the standpoint of universal human morality and historical truth"
Read more
Russia’s Nebo-M radars can detect F-22, F-35 warplanes — developer
Nebo-M can detect aircraft and ballistic missiles at a distance of one thousand kilometers
Read more
Moscow finds Polish president's latest statements about Russia intolerable — Peskov
"We find it very regrettable that hatred towards our country blinds the eyes of some Polish politicians, including the president", Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Lukashenko warns armed conflict in Belarus may trigger WW3
The president urged foreign powers to put a stop to their efforts to destabilize the situation in Belarus
Read more
Press review: Geneva set to host Putin-Biden summit and Russia flexes air power muscle
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 26th
Read more
Azerbaijan tried to establish corridor on Armenian territory to Nakhichevan — Pashinyan
It is the area of 26-kilometers wide across the Armenian territory
Read more
Germany believes in effectiveness of Sputnik V, politician says
Chairman of the German-Russian Forum Matthias Platzeck presumes that fight against the pandemic requires enhanced cooperation of all states, especially with Russia
Read more
Russia will respond toughly to possible UK sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that statements about possible British sanctions in connection with the Ryanair incident did not come as a surprise
Read more
Russia rejects request by Austrian Airlines to fly to Moscow bypassing Belarus
Austrian Airlines was forced to cancel today's flight from Vienna to Moscow
Read more