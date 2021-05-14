Russia reports 9,462 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 9,462 in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number since March 20, as follows from the data published by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Friday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.19%. According to the crisis center, 4,922,901 people in Russia have been infected by now.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%) and Tuva (0.03%).

Another 739 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 648 in the Moscow Region, 204 in the Rostov Region, 127 in the Voronezh Region and 126 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, 270,151 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,756 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,537,634, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 92.2% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,164 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 575 in the Moscow Region, 211 in Ingushetia, 208 in the Saratov Region and 203 in the Pskov Region.

Fatalities

Russia recorded 393 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 392 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday. The total death toll has reached 115,116.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.34% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 35 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day and 26 in the Rostov region. The Nizhny Novgorod and Samara regions confirmed 15 coronavirus deaths each and the Krasnodar and Sverdlovsk regions recorded 11 fatalities each.