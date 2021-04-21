Coronavirus not defeated, direct threat still exists, Putin cautions

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. COVID-19 has not been defeated yet and still poses a direct threat, which is why there is a need to abide by the necessary preventive measures to stop the infection from spreading, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"The coronavirus has not been completely defeated yet and still poses a direct threat. We can see dramatic developments in many countries, where the number of cases is growing. We need to keep all areas under control in order to reduce the spread of the virus, both along our borders and inside the country," he pointed out.