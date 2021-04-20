Russia must reach 80% COVID-19 herd immunity to contain spread of British strain — expert

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia needs to reach a higher level of herd immunity to curb the spread of the British coronavirus strain, Alexander Lukashev, director of First Moscow State Medical University’s Martsinovsky Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector Borne Diseases, stated.

"[The British strain] is more contagious, and to contain it, we need to reach not 60-70%, but about 80% herd immunity," he said on Tuesday on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Many regions are close to reaching herd immunity, the expert noted, adding that people should get vaccinated while the coronavirus situation in the country is stable. "We need to raise the level of herd immunity to 70-80% as soon as possible," he said.

According to the World Health Organization, the so-called British coronavirus strain appeared in the UK in September 2020. As of April 19, 2021, Russia has documented fewer than 200 cases of infection with this strain, head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said earlier.