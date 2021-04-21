Putin delivers annual State of the Nation Address

© TASS/Ruptly

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday. It will be the 27th State of the Nation Address in the history of modern Russia.

The State of the Nation Address is the president’s annual public speech before both houses of the parliament, which assesses the current state of affairs and outlines the nation’s key areas of domestic and foreign policies.

This year, the format of the event had to be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a rule, the ceremony is attended by about 1,000 guests. Among them are lawmakers and senators, cabinet members and presidential administration officials, chief judges of the Constitutional and Supreme courts, governors and heads of Russian regions, and senior clerics. This year, the Kremlin did not disclose the number of those invited to attend. All visitors will have to submit several certificates proving they have a negative COVID-19 status.

Putin’s previous State of the Nation Address took place on January 15, 2020.