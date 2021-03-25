Navalny in generally good health, penitentiary authorities say

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Blogger Alexey Navalny has undergone a medical examination at a penal colony in the Vladimir region and is in generally good health, the regional branch of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement.

Navalny’s lawyers said earlier that they had been denied a meeting with their client on March 24. The blogger’s supporters assumed that his health had deteriorated.

"On March 24, the Federal Penitentiary Service’s facilities in the Vladimir region conducted medical examinations at the request of inmates. Alexey Navalny was among those who underwent an examination, which showed that he is in generally good and stable health," the statement reads.

Navalny’s lawyers said they would seek a meeting with him on Thursday.

Navalny case

Navalny, who was wanted for violating his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case, was detained on January 17. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court sentenced the blogger to an actual prison term of 3.5 years for numerous probation violations. Navalny’s lawyer says the blogger will spend slightly over two-and-a-half years behind bars. Navalny was transferred to Penal Colony Number 2 in Pokrov, Vladimir region, on March 15.