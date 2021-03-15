Alexey Navalny currently in detention in Vladimir Region, court paper says

The PC-2 head was notified about the court proceeding, the court said, adding that this was done "in order to notify Navalny." The complaint will be reviewed on March 16. The court asked the colony to "ensure Navalny’s participation in hearing via video conference."

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny is currently in custody in the Penal Colony number 2 (PC-2), located in the Vladimir Region, 235th garrison military court told TASS in a letter Monday. The court will review a lawsuit filed by Navalny’s representative over the investigators’ inaction regarding blogger’s hospitalization in Omsk.

In December last year, Novosibirsk Leninsky district court rejected the complaint, filed by the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi over inaction of Western Siberian transportation investigative directorate regarding investigation of the hospitalization incident in Omsk. The FBK appealed this decision.

Last Friday, attorney Vadim Kobzev told TASS that Navalny was taken from the Kolchugino detention facility in an unknown direction. A source in the law enforcement told TASS at the time that Navalny was taken to the PC-2 in Pokrov, the Vladimir Region.

On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky court replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence of 3.5 years in prison over the Yves Rocher case with real imprisonment, due to multiple probation violations. According to the defense, the blogger will spend slightly over 2.5 years in prison.