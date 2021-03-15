Kremlin redirects question about Navalny’s prison whereabouts to correctional service

Last Friday, a law enforcement source told TASS that Navalny had been transferred from a detention facility in Kolchugino in the Vladimir Region, where he had been quarantined, to the IK-2 correctional facility in Pokrov, where he will be serving his sentence. Meanwhile, staff from the Pokrov penitentiary facility could neither confirm nor deny this information to Navalny’s attorneys.

MOSCOW, March 15./TASS/. The Kremlin has no information as to where blogger Alexey Navalny is serving his prison term, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday, redirecting the question to the Federal Penitentiary Service.

"We have no information on the whereabouts of inmates in the Russian Federation. We have the Federal Penitentiary Service. And it is this service that possesses such information," Peskov told journalists. "You must admit that the presidential administration is not the agency that can or should have such information," the spokesman stressed.

Commenting on remarks from reporters that the eyes of the international community are fixed on the Navalny case, Peskov stressed that he "is just one among [other] convicts in the Russian Federation who is serving his sentence by a court decision". "We have no information about where convicts serve their sentences. Nobody furnishes this information to us," the spokesman added.

He also said that he was unaware of President Vladimir Putin’s attitude towards the established practice, whereby lawyers and families of the inmates might not have any information about their whereabouts. "I know nothing about what the president thinks of this practice," Peskov said. "A certain procedure exists for serving a sentence and a certain procedure is in place for informing the families and friends of the convicts. "I don’t know this procedure. If somebody is indeed interested in this they should refer to the Federal Penitentiary Service for explanations," he advised.

On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court replaced Navalny’s three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with real jail time due to multiple probation violations. On February 20, the Moscow City Court upheld this decision. Navalny will serve the sentence in a minimum-security detention center. According to the Public Monitoring Commission, it will be a penal colony in the Central Federal District. Navalny’s lawyer says the blogger will spend slightly over two-and-a-half years behind bars.