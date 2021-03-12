Alexey Navalny transferred to Pokrov penal colony after quarantine period — source

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny was transferred to a penitentiary colony in Pokrov, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"Navalny was transferred from the Kolchugino detention facility, where he was quarantined, to penitentiary colony No. 2 in Pokrov, where he will serve his sentence," the source said.

According to the Russian Penal Code, all newly sentenced undergo a quarantine period, when they have medical samples taken and body properties, including scars, traumas and tattoos, recorded. The law stipulates that the quarantine may last up to 15 days.

On Friday, Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev disclosed that this client was transported from the Kolchugino detention facility in a direction unknown to the defense.

On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court replaced Navalny’s three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with real jail time due to multiple probation violations. On February 20, the Moscow City Court upheld this decision. According to Navalny’s lawyer, the blogger will spend slightly over 2.5 years in the colony.