Moscow likely to keep face masks and ban on mass events after spring - mayor

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Requirements for wearing face masks on public transport and a ban on holding mass events could remain in place in Moscow after most restrictions are lifted in spring, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview with a TASS project on occasion of the pandemic anniversary.

"We canceled the majority of earlier introduced restrictions in January-February. Most likely, the remaining restrictions could be lifted this spring. Probably, we will have to keep some precaution measures, for example, face masks in metro or limiting mass events," Sobyanin said.

The city authorities’ decisions on canceling the current restrictions depend on the pace of vaccination and developing a herd immunity, he noted.