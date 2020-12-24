Moscow reports all-time high of 8,203 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. As many as 8,203 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

The city’s coronavirus case tally has reached 764,789.

A total of 5,652 coronavirus cases were identified in Moscow on Wednesday. The city’s coronavirus growth rate is 1%.

Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,508 to 588,280 in the past day, and the death toll increased by 76 to 10,689. There are currently 165,820 active coronavirus cases in the city.