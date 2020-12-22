Top virologist affirms COVID-19 strains analyzed in Russia pose no major threat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The coronavirus strains circulating in Russia have no significant changes, and their analysis did not reveal any greater risks, Director General of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Rinat Maksyutov said on Tuesday.

"Concerning those strains that we have analyzed, we are not talking about any greater risks of new coronavirus variants for humanity as a whole. We have detected over 1,400 different point mutations in Russian novel coronavirus isolates over the entire observation period, but most of them do not have any significant changes," he said in an interview broadcast by the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

According to Maksyutov, the novel coronavirus, just like any other virus, is changing all the time and accumulates its genetic changes. He noted that the Vector research center was studying the genetic changes of the novel coronavirus in Russia. "Every month, we receive novel coronavirus isolates from all regions across the nation. We pinpoint those changes, which accumulate in this pathogen," he explained.

The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing earlier said that it was keeping the situation related to the identification of a new coronavirus strain in the UK under control.

On December 14, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said British scientists had identified a new coronavirus strain that might be to blame for the high infection rates in southeastern England. Hancock said preliminary analysis indicated that the newly-discovered virus strain was spreading faster than any of those uncovered previously. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters at a news conference on Saturday that, according to the current findings, the new strain might be 70% more contagious. He added that British experts had not yet found any proof that the mutated virus posed a higher fatality risk.