Moscow launches coronavirus vaccination for more categories of citizens

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Moscow has opened coronavirus vaccination appointments for additional categories of residents. The jab can now be administered to workers of industrial, energy, transport and media workers, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova told reporters Monday.

"Moscow has laid down all conditions so that as many people as possible from key risk groups can get protection from the coronavirus infection in a relatively short period of time. Seventy vaccine stations were opened in adult policlinics where COVID-19 vaccines can be administered. Starting with today, we are launching vaccinations for new risk groups - industry, energy, transport and media workers," she noted.

Moscow came to be the first city in the world to set up free large-scale COVID-19 vaccination for key risk groups. Education, healthcare and social workers have been able to get the vaccine since December 5. Moreover, culture, trade and service workers have been vaccinated since December 14.