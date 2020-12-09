Presentation of Great Norilsk Expedition results due on December 10

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. An announcement of the Great Norilsk Expedition’s results and a presentation of the Ecology research center of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch are scheduled for December 10, the Academy’s press service told TASS.

“On December 10, in Moscow, the Academy of Sciences’ President Alexander Sergeyev will chair a presentation of the Great Norilsk Expedition’s results,” the press service said. “The event will feature representatives of the Academy, including its Siberian Branch, and representatives of major industrial companies, non-governmental and ecology organizations, as well as experts and reporters.”

The expedition’s results will be presented by the Siberian Branch’s Chairman Valentin Parmon, leaders of field and laboratory teams, the field works’ supervisor Nikolai Yurkevich and research advisor Valery Kryukov.

“The Academy of Sciences will announce the establishment of the Ecology scientific research center, which will be located in Novosibirsk and Norilsk,” the press service said. “The center will integrate capacities of various scientific organizations for complex studies aimed at monitoring, estimation of anthropogenic effect on the environment and consequences' elimination.”

The organizers have invited representatives of Rosprirodnadzor (Russia’s environment watchdog), non-governmental ecology organizations, including the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF), and Greenpeace.

Expedition to Taimyr

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences has sent to the Taimyr Peninsula, at the invitation of Nornickel, a big scientific expedition to conduct a large-scale examination of the area. Scientists will use the expedition’s results to present suggestions for industrial companies, working in the Arctic, on how to preserve the nature.

The expedition’s key points were watersheds of the Rivers Pyasina, Norilka and Ambarnaya and Lake Pyasino. In August, experts from 14 research institutes of the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch collected samples of soils, plants and sediments and began tests at the institutes’ labs.