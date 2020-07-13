State of emergency declared on Russia's Taimyr Peninsula over jet fuel spill

KRASNOYARSK, July 13. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in the Tukhard settlement located in the Taimyr District of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region after a pipeline lost pressure and released jet fuel into the environment, the district administration said in a statement.

"A state of emergency has been declared in the municipality following a jet fuel spill in the Tukhard settlement," the statement reads.

The fuel has spread into two bodies of water, an emergency service official told TASS. "According to updated information, a total of 55 cubic meters of fuel contaminated over 30 square meters of soil. The fuel has also spread into two bodies of water connected by a stream," he said.

The fuel spill has been contained. "In order to prevent the fuel from spreading into the Bolshaya Kheta River, seven lines of containment booms have been set up. Fuel-contaminated soil has been treated with 750 kilograms of sorbent," the official specified. Emergency response workers who have equipment to collect fuel have been dispatched to the area.

The pipeline, which belongs to the Norilsktransgas company and is used for transferring fuel to a tank, lost pressure on July 12, causing a pipe breakage. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into the incident. Norilsktransgas is a subsidiary of the Nornickel company.