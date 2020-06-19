Putin orders to expedite work on bills aimed at preventing of oil spills

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to accelerate work on draft laws aimed at prevention of petroleum product spills.

"I ask the government and the State Duma to expedite work on the relevant bills," the head of state said, opening the meeting on the progress in diesel oil spill relief operations in Norilsk.

"Mechanisms of preventing such situations, appropriate, timely and comprehensive response to them and compensation of consequences should be provided in laws," Putin added.

Norilsk Nickel should fully cure damages from petroleum products spill in the Krasnoyarsk Region, Putin said.

"It is clear that consequences of the accident are grave for environment and aquatic biodiversity; huge time is needed for reclamation and remediation, and Norilsk Nickel staff is obliged to continue work until complete elimination of inflicted damage," the head of state said.

"It is important to learn lessons from the evolved situation," Putin said. High quality remediation of soil and water area should be provided, the president added.

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 [owned by the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a member of the Norilsk Nickel Group] in Norilsk on May 29. About 21,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total on the area of 180,000 square meters of soil and penetrated water objects, causing pollution and damage to the environment.