This week in photos: Trump pardons Turkey, Maradona’s last goodbye, China goes to the Moon

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey. The bird, named Corn, was given a full pardon and saved from ending up on the holiday dinner table, thanks to an on-line nationwide vote. © Washington, DC, November 24 © Reuters/Hannah McKay

Field engineers from the Russian Defense Ministry carrying out demining work along the Goris-Stepanakert roadway. On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Russian peacekeeping observation posts are set up along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. © Nagorno-Karabakh, November 23 © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

At the end of September, Swedish archaeologists discovered the fossils of a dog and its owner dating back over 8,400 years ago. However, they were not able to remove the remains from the site. The team had to cut out a block of soil weighing 250 kg and take it to the to the Blekinge Museum in Karlskrona, where scientists carefully removed the bones of the animal from the ground. © EFE/Johan Nilsson/TT

Miao women don traditional clothing during a festival in Guizhou province, China. The celebrations are held according to the lunar calendar. The holiday is accompanied by parades, processions, national dances and songs. © Tongren, November 24 @ Long Yuanbin/VCG via Getty Images

Crowds light flares as they congregate near a mural depicting football legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy. The best years of Maradona’s career were in Naples (1984-1991), where he led Napoli to two Italian league championships and a UEFA victory. He was Argentina’s inspirational team captain when they won the World Cup in 1986. Maradona passed away on November 25, at the age of 60 from a heart attack. © Naples, November 25 © Fabio Sasso/LaPresse via AP

Demonstrators rally against the French Government's newly passed global security bill, in particular, its article prohibiting the dissemination of images and footage featuring the police. Journalists say their freedom to cover protests and the work of the police at such events could be compromised. On November 26, the French authorities said they would establish an independent commission to look into the issue. © Paris, November 21 © Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Crowds watch China’s Long March 5 rocket blast off with the Chang'e-5 lunar probe on Tuesday, November 24. The mission seeks to deliver samples of lunar rocks back to Earth in about three weeks’ time. If it succeeds, China’s attempt to retrieve lunar rock samples, will be a first in 44 years. © Wenchang, November 24 © EPA-EFE/STR

British pianist Paul Barton isn’t monkeying around as he plays some tunes to soothe to wild macaques that inhabit the streets of Thailand. Classical music, in his opinion, helps the animals left in the pandemic without the attention of tourists to relieve stress. © Lopburi, November 21 © Reuters / Prapan Chankaew

Moscow’s temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace. The arena totaling an area of 23,400 square meters has been transformed to accommodate 1,347 infectious beds and 42 intensive care beds. © Moscow, November 23 © Sergey Bobylev/TASS

A seagull near a fishing boat off the coast of the Black Sea. © Sochi, November 24 © Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS