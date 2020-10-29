Russian tourist dies from COVID-19 in Turkey

ANKARA, October 29. /TASS/. A tourist from Russia died from the novel coronavirus in Antalya, in southern Turkey, a spokesperson for the Russian Consulate General in the city told TASS on Thursday.

"The Consulate General confirms the death of a Russian tourist from the novel coronavirus infection. In coordination with local authorities and the insurance company, the necessary steps are being taken for repatriating the body," the spokesperson said.

Earlier Moskovsky Komsomolets daily reported citing the victim’s wife that the insurance company had refused to pay $2,000 to the hospital for the Russian man’s treatment. In comment on the report, the Russian diplomatic mission said "this is a matter of contractual arrangements between the insurance company and the insured party."

Turkey confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 10. This was a local citizen who had come back from Europe. The country’s total case count surpassed 368,000; the death toll reached 10,027 while 319,181 patients recovered.