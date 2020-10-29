France returns to self-isolation amid coronavirus pandemic

PARIS, October 29. /TASS/. France goes into a second self-isolation regime on the night of October 30 amid an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection, President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday.

The self-isolation regime that previously helped contain the virus will be reinstated from Friday, Macron said. This measure will operate throughout France until at least December 1, with the goal to reduce the number of infections per day from 40,000 to 5,000, he noted.

Macron acknowledged that the rate of spread of the virus outstripped the most pessimistic forecasts. He confirmed the statements of leading epidemiologists that the country was in a critical situation.

According to the French leader, if the rise in the number of cases is not stopped now, hospitals will quickly overflow. This time, the authorities, unlike the first wave of the pandemic, will no longer be able to transport patients from one region to another, since the virus is present everywhere, Macron warned.

