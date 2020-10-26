Biggest coastal rookery of walruses registered on Yamal

In October, 2019, scientists found on Yamal’s north-western coast more than 1,000 walruses. Earlier, walruses used to come there only occasionally, without forming permanent rookeries. In July 2020, walruses were seen returning to the area.

TASS, October 26. About 5,000 walruses organized a rookery on the Kara Sea’s coast in the Yamalo-Nenets Region - it is the biggest coastal rookery known to scientists, the region’s Governor Dmitry Artukhov wrote on Instagram.

"Our scientists have just returned from an expedition to the Tiytey-Sale Cape, which name is translated as the Walrus Cape," the governor wrote. "This year, between three and five thousand walruses have come there - on the Kara Sea’s shore the scientists have registered the biggest ever coastal rookery. Last year, about one thousand walruses were seen on Yamal."

The scientists have chipped some mammals to trace their movements, he continued. "Jointly with experts of the research and expedition center for marine mammals’ studies, they will analyze this unique phenomenon. Apparently, walruses know a lot about beaches, and they’ve enjoyed staying here."

Walruses are large marine mammals listed in the Red Data Books of Russia and Yamal. In autumn, when large areas in the Arctic seas are free from ice, walrus rookeries are places for recreation. According to the Marine Mammals research and expedition center, the rookery that first appeared in 2019 on the northwestern coast of Yamal, has been the biggest rookery in the Kara Sea over the entire history of walruses’ studies.

The regional government’s press service told TASS earlier results of the studies would be helpful to monitor the species, which may be used as an indicator of the marine ecosystem’s conditions.