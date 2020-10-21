Gloves, sanitizers equally effective if used correctly, expert says

"Measures of skin protection - both gloves and alcohol-based antiseptics - <...> are rather effective if used correctly. One can use both <...>. If used properly, [gloves and sanitizers] are completely equivalent," he said.

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The effectiveness of gloves and sanitizers for individual skin protection is comparable, although gloves should be used once and with constant contact with surfaces in public places it is best to use alcohol-based antiseptics, Vladimir Chulanov, chief non-resident expert on infectious diseases of the Russian Healthcare Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

Gloves, according to him, are effective with single use, if skin contact is avoided with their external surface. "One shouldn’t use gloves multiple times: if the infection remains on them, they may be an additional source. So there should be disposable gloves that are used only once, and then they should be taken off properly and disposed of, without touching the surfaces which contacted other surfaces: door knobs, handles, and so on," he said.

Alcohol-based skin antiseptics are the most effective as a protection against the coronavirus. "There are a lot of antiseptics, alcohol-based preparations work particularly well because they dissolve the viral membrane. <...> One can apply skin antiseptics: when entering and exiting public places, treatment with skin antiseptics also allows to decrease the risk of infection," the expert added.

The mask and gloves regime became compulsory at capital enterprises working face-to-face in May 2020. Additionally, the employers in Moscow are obligated to ensure strict adherence to anti-epidemic measures in the workplace. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also requested to increase control over observance of anti-epidemic measures by employees.

