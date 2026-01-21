FSB nabs two Central Asian men for plotting terror attack in Russia’s Ufa

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have thwarted a terrorist attack being plotted by two Central Asian men in Ufa, the FSB told TASS.

"The unlawful activity of two citizens of a Central Asian country, members of an international terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia, who plotted a terrorist attack in Ufa, was foiled in Moscow and the Republic of Bashkortostan," the FSB said.

The two men caught security’s attention as they collected information about a police office in the capital of Bashkortostan as a target of a potential attack. They conducted reconnaissance there and bought fire arms and components for an improvised explosive device before starting to assemble one. "The gang leader put up armed resistance to Russian FSB officers and was killed in return fire in a clash. Neither law enforcement officers nor civilians were injured," the FSB said. The other member of the criminal group was detained, and investigators are working with him.

Components of an improvised explosive device and accessories with the logo of a terrorist organization were confiscated from their place of residence.

The FSB’s investigative department in Bashkortostan has filed criminal charges into a terror attempt and membership in a terrorist organization.