Russia must focus on creating COVID-19 medicine based on antibodies, expert says

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian specialists must focus on developing medicine based on COVID-19 antibodies, similar to the one used to treat US President Donald Trump, head of the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg stated.

Trump’s physician Sean Conley stated earlier that the president had been treated against COVID-19 with an experimental serum based on antibodies produced by US company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The US leader said that he felt like Superman after taking the medicine.

"There is a rather standard technology that helps <…> produce such antibodies rather fast, and our country has a good grasp of these technologies. <…> This has been proven in a drug against Ebola, and I can assure you that this drug has not been registered so far, but it exists and shows efficiency," Ginzburg said during a session of the Russian Federation Council. "The antibody used to treat Trump was created exactly in such a manner, as we know from journal and newspaper articles, and within 4-5 days, he was back to work. So we need to use all our resources, just like we did and succeeded with the vaccine. <…> The country must have this drug as well.".