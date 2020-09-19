Moscow reports maximum number of coronavirus cases per day since June 26

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. New 825 coronavirus cases were reported in Moscow, the maximum figure since June 26, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of the coronavirus reported on Saturday.

On Friday, 805 new cases were detected in the city, while before that it did not exceed 700 for about 60 days. For all the time, 275,633 coronavirus cases were detected in the capital.

The daily increase in morbidity in the capital on Saturday did not change compared to Friday and amounted to 0.3%.

Over the past day, 919 patients have been discharged to recover, a total of 236,055 people have recovered. On Friday, 11 deaths were recorded due to coronavirus, in total 5,044 patients died in the city.