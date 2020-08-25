Over 214,000 COVID-19 patients in Russia remain under observation

Moscow residents will be able to choose out of a few coronavirus vaccines — mayor

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Over 214,500 patients remain under medical observation in Russia due to the suspected novel coronavirus infection, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Tuesday.

"In the Russian Federation 214,519 people remain under medical observation," the statement said.

According to the agency, in all, over 34.8 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted. Over the past 24 hours, 187,000 tests were made.