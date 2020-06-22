Repatriation flights from over 10 foreign cities planned before end of June

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Repatriation flights from 12 foreign cities are planned before the end of June, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said. In total, more than 200,000 people were returned to Russia during the program — from the end of March.

"According to the working group of the Federal Air Transport Agency, coordinating the return of compatriots from abroad, more than 202,000 Russians returned to the Russian Federation from March 20 to June 21. Over the three weeks of June, more than 11,600 people were brought to Russia. Before the end of June, the schedule includes flights from Dushanbe, Phuket, Bangkok, Tashkent, Yerevan, Tehran, Hong Kong, Barcelona, Paris, Bishkek, Osh, and New York," the agency reported.

At the same time, the agency received applications for subsidies for repatriation of Russians from abroad from Aeroflot, S7, and Ural Airlines, the estimated amount of payments is 28.34 mln rubles ($409,093). In total, 12 Russian carriers took part in the repatriation flight program.

Russia closed international air traffic on March 27 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now only export, repatriation, and mail flights are carried out. In May, the Russian government allocated 900 mln rubles ($1.3 mln) to help Russians abroad during the pandemic.