Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia is improving

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 4. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is improving, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the permanent members of the national Security Council.

"The situation in the country is stabilizing and improving," he said. "We certainly need to carefully monitor developments in every region on a regular basis and promptly respond to the changing situation," Putin pointed out.

To date, a total of 441,108 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 204,623 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,384 fatalities nationwide.

The country’s daily coronavirus growth rate stands at 2%, the number of new cases has been below 10,000 for 20 days. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.