Coronavirus may cause falling, delirium, tachycardia in seniors, says Health Ministry

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The coronavirus infection in the elderly people could be accompanied by such symptoms as falling, delusion, conjunctivitis and tachycardia, Russian Health Ministry says in the seventh edition of its temporary methodical recommendations, published at the Ministry’s website Wednesday.

"Senior patients may display an atypical clinical picture without fever, cough and shortness of breath. COVID-19 symptoms may be light and may not correspond to the severity of the disease and seriousness of prognosis. Atypical COVID-19 symptoms in seniors and elderly people may include delirium, falling and conjunctivitis. Delusion, tachycardia and low arterial pressure are also possible," the paper reads.