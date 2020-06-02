Kremlin vows to ensure safety of Russians in US if needed

"There are diplomatic missions, foreign missions working in the US, and, of course, if [Russian] citizens will need any protection measures, they will be provided with those," Peskov told journalists.

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian diplomatic missions in the US will help ensure the safety of Russian nationals if need arises over the riots that have swept the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Kremlin weighs in on police brutality issue, says US far more extreme

Peskov noted that the issue of the US riots was not discussed during a phone call between presidents Trump and Putin. "This is not an issue of bilateral Russian-American relations," he explained.

Since last week, a number of US states have been engulfed in mass riots over the death of a Minneapolis man George Floyd. He died after a police officer used a brutal choking hold during his arrest. On May 26 all police officers involved in the apprehension were fired and one was taken into custody over charges of involuntary manslaughter.

According to the AP estimations, over 5,600 people were apprehended during the days of riots. They were charged with looting, curfew violations and road-blocking. In Minneapolis, the number of the detained is 155, in New York — it’s almost 800, in Los Angeles — over 900.

The curfew is in force in about 40 US cities, with almost 67,000 US National Guard troops being mobilized.