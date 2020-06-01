Sanya launches system for online medical appointments using 5G

SANYA, June 1. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities have launched an online medical consultation system for patients living in remote areas. According to the Sanya Daily, the appointment is conducted in real time using fifth-generation 5G communication technologies.

The online consultation system was launched on May 26. Twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, specialists from the city’s largest medical institution, the People’s Hospital of Sanya, treat patients from remote areas of the village online. Residents who are being treated in other medical institutions can update the medics on their health condition via video link, answer questions, after that the doctor will make a preliminary diagnosis, suggest to run some tests, and prescribe medication.

During one week the appointments are being conducted by doctors of a particular specialty. Patients have the opportunity to meet with the doctor online at the beginning of the week, after which they undergo the necessary examination, and get a second appointment on Thursday.

As emphasized in the article, the launch of an online consultation system saved patients from spending a lot of time commuting to the city’s People’s Hospital. Online appointments also reduce the risks of crowds in hospitals, which is especially important amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to the news outlet, three hospitals in Sanya's remote areas have already joined the 5G-appointment system.

On October 31 2019, the largest Chinese mobile operators announced the launch of the 5G services in the country. According to the plan of the authorities, investments in 5G development across China this year will amount to 120 billion yuan (about $ 16.9 billion), while the total number of base stations by the end of the year will exceed 500,000.

The 5G technology provides a record data transfer rate (25 Gbit/s), it is more efficient than its previous standards — GSM, 3G and 4G / LTE. According to Wang Jianzhou, the leading expert of the Association for Global Mobile Telecommunications Systems (GSMA), by 2030 its contribution to China's GDP growth structure will exceed 2.9 trillion yuan (more than $ 408 billion).