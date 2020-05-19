Russian prime minister resumes duties after recovering from coronavirus

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who had been admitted to hospital with COVID-19, has resumed his duties, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

Mishustin held several meetings in the format of a video conference while he was in hospital. Earlier reports said the prime minister was recovering and would be soon discharged from hospital. On Monday, the prime minister held meetings while in hospital.

According to Mishustin's spokesman, Boris Belyakov, the prime minister has resumed work in the Government House. "Mikhail Vladimirovich has completed his treatment and has been discharged from the medical facility. He has resumed work in the Government House. This morning he held a working meeting with colleagues in the form of a video conference," Belyakov said.

Now Mishustin is preparing for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting will focus on bonuses for doctors, who are treating patients with COVID-19.

On April 30, Mishustin announced that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. After that, the prime minister was admitted to hospital for treatment, while his duties were assumed by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov. The presidential decree has canceled an earlier decree that appointed Belousov as the acting head of government.