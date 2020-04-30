Russian PM Mishustin says tested positive for coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced that he contracted coronavirus.

"It has just been revealed that my coronavirus tests have come back positive," he said during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin signed executive order to appoint First Deputy Prime Minister Belousov as acting PM while Mishustin recovers from coronavirus.

The Russian leader has extended wishes of speedy recovery to the Russian Prime Minister. "I would like to wish you a speedy recovery, get well soon," Putin stressed.