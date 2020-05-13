Coronavirus spread coefficient in Moscow lower than one for three days running

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread coefficient in Moscow has gone down to 0.91, remaining lower than one for three days running, the data from the Russian coronavirus crisis center released on Wednesday suggests. Meanwhile, the spread coefficient in Russia is lower than 1.01.

Out of ten Russian regions with the highest number of people infected, this figure equals one or is lower than one in three regions besides Moscow: the Krasnodar Region (1), the Murmansk Region (0.54 compared to 0.31 the day before), and Dagestan (0.92 compared to 0.82 the day before).

The spread coefficient is calculated using the formula provided by the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being in its recommendations for regions on easing lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus spread. It should not exceed 1 for shifting to the first phase of easing restrictions in a Russian region. The coefficient shows how many people on average get the coronavirus infection from one infected person prior to their isolation, the watchdog explained.