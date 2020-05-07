Russian military specialists to disinfect urban facilities in Italy’s Lumezzane

BERGAMO, May 7. /TASS/. Russian military specialists have departed from Bergamo and set off for the town of Lumezzane in the Italian province of Brescia to disinfect local facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"A column of Russian and Italian specialized vehicles has started an over 60 km march from the city of Bergamo to the province of Brescia. Upon their arrival at the scene, the Russian and Italian specialists will determine the volume of work, the number of premises, adjacent territories and roads and will start their disinfection," the ministry said in a statement.

Today Russian and Italian military specialists will decontaminate one facility in Lumezzane. The Russian and Italian personnel have been providing assistance in the province of Brescia at the request of the authorities of the region of Lombardy from April 22.

Between March 22 and 25, 15 Russian planes delivered almost 100 Russian virologists and epidemiologists, eight medical brigades, as well as diagnostics and disinfection equipment to Italy. Russian specialists worked in one of the most affected areas of Italy — the city of Bergamo and its surroundings.

By May 5, the Russian military specialists jointly with the Italian military had carried out complete disinfection at nursing homes in more than 90 populated areas in Lombardy. In particular, they decontaminated 114 buildings and structures, over 1.1 million square meters of internal premises and more than 400,000 square meters of paved roads.