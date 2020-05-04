Russian, Italian military disinfect two more care homes in Italy's Brescia

BERGAMO /Italy/, May 4. /TASS/. Specialists of the Russian Armed Forces have disinfected two more care homes in the Italian town of Brescia (the province of Lombardy), the Russian Defense Ministry informed on Monday.

"Russian and Italian servicemen have disinfected two medical facilities in the eastern part of the capital of the province of Brescia," the ministry noted, adding that the management and the employees of the care homes met Russian and Italian military experts "with words of gratitude and applause."

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed during a phone call that Russia would send aid required by Italy to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Between the evening of March 22 and the morning of March 25, Russia sent 15 jets, transporting around 100 Russian military virologists and defense ministry specialists in epidemiology, eight nursing brigades, and equipment for diagnostics and disinfection. The Russian specialists are working in Bergamo, Lombardy, one of the most affected cities.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

According to the latest statistics, over 3,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 240,000 deaths have been reported.