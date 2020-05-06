Putin notes foreign partners’ positive attitude to joint struggle against coronavirus

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 6. /TASS/. Exchanges of information in such matters as the struggle against the coronavirus are extremely important, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I’ve seen your reports concerning your contacts with foreign counterparts and I hope that they will turn out beneficial, too," Putin said during a video conference while addressing Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. "Information exchanges at this dramatic moment for the entire world are extremely important."

"I see that our counterparts are positive about such joint work," Putin said.

Murashko replied that there had been contacts with foreign health ministers possessing vast experience in this field.

"Thank you for your assistance in organizing such negotiations," Murashko said.

On April 24, Putin instructed the Health Ministry and other agencies to establish contacts with partners abroad to properly arrange for cooperation in the struggle against the coronavirus infection.