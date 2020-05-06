Russia, China exchange information about COVID-19 treatment — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia and China brief each other on the methods of treatment they use against the coronavirus-related diseases and other information concerning the struggle with the infection, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told the US television network CNBC.

"It’s a relationship of mutual understanding and mutual cooperation, and we’re trying to take advantage of that mutual cooperation in this severe crisis; we’re exchanging information and protocols of treatment and so on," he said about relations between Moscow and Beijing amid some countries’ charges China concealed information about the pandemic during the early stage.

About relations between Russia and the United States, which is among those who doubt China’s full openness regarding the emergence of the coronavirus, Peskov remarked they "could have been better."

"But in general, we don’t feel any reasons to be optimistic about our bilateral relations [with the US], unfortunately. To the contrary, our relationship with China is good and we value it and we’re determined to keep it," he said.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo last Sunday said that Washington had proof the coronavirus had allegedly begun to spread from a laboratory in China’s Wuhan. Also, Pompeo replied in the affirmative when asked if he believed that the virus had been created artificially. Once again, he accused the Chinese authorities of concealing some information concerning the spread of the virus.