Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries pass 7,000 - deputy mayor

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Another 655 coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,029, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told reporters on Sunday.

"The number of recoveries keeps growing. We have been recording over 600 [recoveries] every day for the past several days. A total of 655 people recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus recoveries has risen to 7,029," she said.

The deputy mayor added that doctors prescribed treatment depending on symptoms and the results of molecular genetic testing. According to Rakova, additional tests are conducted to confirm recoveries. Patients who need to remain under medical observation receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.

To date, a total of 134,687 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 16,639 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (68,606). Russia’s latest data indicates 1,280 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.