New coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg almost triple over past day

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The number of new coronavirus cases identified in St. Petersburg over the past twenty-four hours has risen almost threefold from Thursday to 424, according to the data reported by Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center on Friday.

New coronavirus cases identified in St. Petersburg on Thursday stood at 154.

Therefore, the total number of coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg has exceeded 1,500 people.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,190,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 147,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 553,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 32,008 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,590 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 273 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.