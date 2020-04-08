Kremlin concerned over Russian nationals’ health in US prisons due to coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned over the health of Russian nationals in US prisons where coronavirus cases were registered, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on a letter on this issue, which Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov addressed to US Attorney General William Barr.

"We have the data that coronavirus cases have been registered there [at US penitentiaries] and we are certainly concerned over the health of our compatriots who are in US prisons. Indeed, there was such an address [by the head of the Russian diplomatic mission] to consider releasing them in one form or another, proceeding from humanitarian considerations," the Kremlin spokesman said.

When requested to comment on the possibility of releasing convicts in Russia over the coronavirus, Peskov noted that he had no information on such illnesses in Russian prisons.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Antonov earlier informed that Russia continued seeking the release of Russians from US penitentiaries. He said that his letter urged US Attorney General Barr amid the coronavirus spread "to show humanity, consider the humanitarian aspect of the issue and preserve human lives."