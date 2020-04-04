Rossiya carrier to reduce flights to Far East until May 1

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia’s air carrier Rossiya has limited flights to Far Eastern cities until May 1 due a slump in demand caused by travel restrictions, and the company will only continue to operate flights to Magadan, out of the five other destinations, the airline’s press service said on Saturday.

"In line with the regional authorities’ decision to suspend flights and because of a general slump in demand for air transportation, the Rossiya carrier suspends [some domestic] flights," the press release said listing the flights from Moscow to Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

"Now and until May 1, out of the flights from Moscow to the Far East, the air carrier is to operate four flights per week to Magadan, where Rossiya is the only carrier," the airline’s spokesman Sergei Starikov told TASS.