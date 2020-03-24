Putin inspects hospital construction site in Kommunarka

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the construction site of a future hospital in Moscow’s community of Kommunarka, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

He recalled that before that the head of state had held a conference in Novo-Ogaryovo on measures being taken against the coronavirus, involving Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko.

"The president heard their reports on the current state of affairs. A decision was made to make a fact-finding trip to a hospital construction site in Kommunarka," Peskov said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sobyanin told a meeting at Putin’s office that the builders had coped with 40% of the work at that facility in just two weeks. A total of 5,000 builders are employed at the construction site. The hospital will go operational in three weeks.

On March 5, Sobyanin signed an instruction to introduce a state of alert in the light of the spreading coronavirus infection. An out-of-town area was selected for building a hospital. The nearest private home is 250 meters away from the hospital’s premises, which is 2.5 times farther than the sanitation rules require.