No real picture of COVID-2019 situation in Russian regions — Moscow mayor

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 24. /TASS/. There is no real picture of the COVID-2019 situation in Russian regions, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

"Some regions seem not to understand [the situation with the coronavirus spread]. Well, they [regional governors] see just a couple of cases. The matter is that the level of testing is very low. There is no real picture," said the Moscow mayor, who is a deputy chairman of the Russian government’s coordinating council on coronavirus response.

He cited an example of Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky Region. "Once 6,000 people arrived in the Primorsky Region after visiting infection-hit areas abroad, it is a big problem anyway. And this problem will surface sooner or later," he stressed.