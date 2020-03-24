Quarantine breaker nabbed at Moscow nail salon

"A woman who broke coronavirus quarantine was detained at a nail salon in the Presnensky district yesterday. She told the salon’s staff that she had returned from Italy in early March and had been placed under quarantine despite testing negative for the virus. The staff called the police," the source said.

According to him, health workers also arrived in the salon to once again test the quarantine breaker for the coronavirus. The test showed a negative result.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 150 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic. As of now, about 350,000 people have been infected around the world and about 16,000 have died. Russia has identified 438 cases so far, 17 patients have recovered. The Russian government has launched an Internet hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.