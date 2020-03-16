Russia to impose entry ban for foreigners from March 18 to May 1

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia will impose an entry ban for foreigners from March 18 to May 1, 2020, a message on the government website informed following Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's phone talks with a number of his CIS counterparts.
