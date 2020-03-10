Russian-made coronavirus test systems shipped to 10 nations

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian-made coronavirus test systems, developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology VECTOR (the Vector institute) of the Federal Service for Surveillance in Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being (Rospotrebnadzor), have been shipped to ten countries already, Rospotrebnadzor press service said Tuesday.

"By this point, the test systems, developed by the Vector Institute, have been shipped to 10 foreign countries, both CIS members and beyond. In particular, they helped to diagnose the coronavirus disease in Armenia and Belarus," the message says.

Recently, Russia has also shipped these systems to Mongolia. The press service says Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova met with the Mongolian delegation to discuss coronavirus prevention issues.